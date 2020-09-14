Trump Takes Rogan Up on Debate Offer

MMA commentator Joe Rogan offered to moderate a fourth presidential debate between Trump and Biden. And President was quick to say that he’d jump in the octagon.

Retired MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, who hosts a podcast with Rogan, tweeted Sunday that “it would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

Donald Trump wants @JoeRogan to moderate a four hour presidential debate: https://t.co/UN8wW30NXF pic.twitter.com/wVulfFPvb5 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 14, 2020

President Donald Trump shared the tweet, with a succinct, “I do!.”

What would a Rogan moderated debate look like? What questions might he ask? Would watch it over the previously scheduled debates?