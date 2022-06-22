Turnstile Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Turnstile, live at The Complex October 28th! Listen all week long with Corey O’brien from 6pm-10pm starting Thursday June 23rd to win your tickets! Tickets on sale now!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Turnstile at The Complex October 28th. Between the dates of 6/22 – 6/30 2022 between the hours of 6PM and 10PM Monday – Friday during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize Provided by Live Nation. Prize value $70. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.