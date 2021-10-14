Twitter is testing a format that displays ads in the replies to a given tweet.

The experiment is worldwide and on both iOS and Android.

Those involved in the test will see ads under the first, third, or eighth reply to a tweet.

While most of us absolutely hate ads, this idea will help both Twitter’s bottom line and creators who are used to making money on TikTok and Instagram from sponsored posts.

Twitter tests ads in the replies to tweets https://t.co/efRxrZUyJq pic.twitter.com/MfGeQ1AByV — Engadget (@engadget) October 14, 2021

