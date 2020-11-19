Tyson On Holyfield: “I Would Bite Him Again”

Remember when Mike Tyson bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear? Mike Tyson does – and he’d do it again.

Tyson recalled the 1997 incident during an interview with Fox’s Jim Gray, saying he was frustrated over Holyfield dominating early and “I bit him because I wanted to kill him.”

Asked if he would do something like that again, Tyson said “I hope not”, but admitted “if he does what he was doing to get bitten, I would bite

him again, yeah.”

Mike Tyson admits he’d bite a chunk Evander Holyfield’s ear off AGAIN as he prepares for Roy Jones Jr bout https://t.co/FXdzwuGzHj — The Sun – Boxing (@SunBoxing) November 18, 2020

The 54-year-old Tyson will be facing the 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Nov. 26th.

Do you think we’ll see any ear-biting-caliber stunts during the Tyson-Jones fight? Do you plan on watching?