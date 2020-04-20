U.S. Extends Travel Restrictions To Canada, Mexico

The White House is extending restrictions on travel to Canada and Mexico for another 30 days. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the ban on non-essential travel, which began in March, was “critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country.” On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the restrictions would remain in place on their end. The U.S. has far more coronavirus cases than either of its neighbors, with 760,000 compared to 36,000 in Canada and 8,000 in Mexico.

