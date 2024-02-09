Dust off your cocktail attire, find your favorite mask, and join the Utah Arts Festival’s 20th anniversary Masquerade Party! Music, casino-style gaming, a silent auction, and more! Space is limited, every ticket purchased supports the Utah Arts Festival! Plus check out the open to the public UAF Mask Exhibit, Feb 2-16 at Windermere Real Estate in Holladay!

Plus tune in all week long to win your tickets from X96!

KXRK X96.3FM will be giving away a 4-person VIP table at the UAF Masquerade Party. Between the dates of 2/12-2/16 2024 during regular broadcast hours a keyword will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 1 winner will be selected at random to receive the above prize. Prize value approx. $375 and provided by UAF. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.