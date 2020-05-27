UFC, Boxing Get Nevada’s Green Light

Bells will soon sound ringside again in Vegas with the Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously giving the go-ahead Wednesday. The Nevada Appeal reports the Commission gave approval for two UFC and two Top Rank boxing events in the coming couple of weeks. Both leagues had been on hiatus since March 14. The first event will be Saturday’s UFC card at the Apex, featuring Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns at welterweight.

The first boxing bout is scheduled for June 9.

