Ukraine: 10 Ways to Help

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has undoubtedly grasped the world’s attention.
If you’re looking for ways to help out Ukraine, Recommend.com has gathered a list of charities that provide food, water, shelter, health, and mental care to citizens.
Among the charities listed are:
- Save the Children
- UNICEF
- UN Refugee Agency
- Sunflower of Peace
- Care
- Voices for Children Foundation
- Doctors Without Borders
- Project HOPE
- Global Giving
- International Committee of the Red Cross
How do you think people can assist the country of Ukraine more?
