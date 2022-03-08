Ukrainian Soldiers Use Molotov Cocktails to Play Game

Shutterstock

Ukrainian soldiers were photographed on Sunday playing a twist on the classic game of checkers.

The photo, snapped by Getty Images, shows soldiers playing the game using Molotov cocktails as pieces.

The soldiers were playing the game as they guarded barricades outside of Kyiv.

According to Huffington Post, citizens of Ukraine were “encouraged” to make Molotov cocktails as weapons.

Ukrainian Soldiers Play Grimmest Board Game Ever As They Wait For Russians Gaga l Azov l United NATO https://t.co/tNfsjJLmfg — Trending News (@janaseva_news) March 8, 2022

The Ukrainian army even shared ways to hit tanks with the weapons on Twitter.

Do you think the Russia-Ukraine war will end soon?