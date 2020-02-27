Unlimited Coffee Subscription Service Coming To Panera

If you’re addicted to that daily java jolt, this might be a great money saver for you. Panera just kicked off an unlimited coffee subscription service for only $8.99 a month. If you downed one cup per day, that would work out to around 30 cents each. No strings attached, says CEO Niren Chaudhary, noting that all sizes, hot or iced are covered at any time of day. To register, hit up their app or website. Or wait until Monday where customers can sign up at Panera’s nearly 2,200 locations.

