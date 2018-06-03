US Women’s National Team vs China

Come see your favorite soccer stars and support the Red, White and Blue as they take on China at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy

Text ‘CHINA‘ to 33986 to qualify for a family 4-pack of tickets to the match, dinner at the stadium, and meet the team after the match.

These are the specific contest rules for “US Womens National Team vs China 06/07/18 – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 06/03/18 – 06/07/18. Listeners may enter to win (4) tickets to the US Womens National Team vs China June 7th, 2018 at Rio Tinto Stadium by texting the keyword “China” to 33986. At 10:00am on June 7th, 2018, the contest will close and (1) winner will be selected randomly from the qualifiers and contacted by the promotions department via phone call. Participants may only enter the contest once. Message and data rates may apply. Winner must provide their Full Name, Mailing Address, Date of Birth, and Email Address within 30 minutes of winning to claim their prize. Failure to reply in a timely manor will forfeit their tickets and no consolation prize will be awarded. Winners will claim their price at the Will Call office at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 7th, 2018 after 2:00pm. Rio Tinto Stadium – 9256 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up before the end of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $200.00. Prize is provided by US Soccer.