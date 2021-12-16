Shutterstock

Here’s a good excuse to keep playing video games.

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics, Usain Bolt, said in a new interview that his passion for video games was key in his success in track and field.

“I feel like it kinda helped my hunger, I would say. To always want to win. But I feel like it, in a way, kind of helped out with the track and field, you have that same mentality as when you’re playing video games. You just want to win.”

Random: Usain Bolt Says Mario Kart Helped Him Become An Olympic Champ [via Nintendo Life] https://t.co/se8u2WT4L1 #SuperMario — Nintendo News (@NintendoNews) December 16, 2021

Bolt then added that Mario Kart was a favorite of his and if he had started his career over today — he might think twice about athletics and became an eSports pro instead.

Do you think hours of video games have helped your life in a positive way?