Used Car Dealers Wrote Law To Avoid Fixing Deadly Defects

Could you imagine buying a used car from a lot without the dealership fixing known defects that could be deadly to your family? It could happen, as lobbyists for the auto industry are pushing for an auto dealers recall disclosure bill. The bill, if passed, would mean that a used dealership wouldn’t be liable for any defects that they didn’t fix before selling the car because all they have to do is mention those defects in your paperwork.

USA Today reports that the bill is being touted by a group that represents auto dealer associations since they’re letting you know what’s up with the car. Consumer groups are calling BS, saying that putting someone at risk for death from something like a deadly airbag is irresponsible.

Used car dealers had their lobbyists push model legislation to dodge a multimillion-dollar bullet. Some consumers ended up dead. https://t.co/Cnxhmf3rbO — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 4, 2019