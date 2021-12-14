Life

Used Car Prices Expected To Keep Going Up

Posted on

Used car prices have been surging in 2021 – and analysts think the trend might be here to stay according to Consumer Affairs.

Used vehicle prices went up 1.9% in November and 2.5% in October – twice as fast as the cost of new vehicles.

Part of the reason? Fewer used vehicles heading to market, caused by a lack of new car purchases and fewer rental cars being sent to auction.

Have you bought a car in the last year? How was the experience different than pre-pandemic?

