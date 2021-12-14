Used Car Prices Expected To Keep Going Up

Used car prices have been surging in 2021 – and analysts think the trend might be here to stay according to Consumer Affairs.

Used vehicle prices went up 1.9% in November and 2.5% in October – twice as fast as the cost of new vehicles.

Part of the reason? Fewer used vehicles heading to market, caused by a lack of new car purchases and fewer rental cars being sent to auction.

All indications are that used car prices are going to continue to rise. That means keeping your car in good running order makes more sense: https://t.co/K3qs81POwh — American Fleet & Auto Service (@fleet_american) December 8, 2021

Have you bought a car in the last year? How was the experience different than pre-pandemic?