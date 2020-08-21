Life

Utah Hight School Game Stopped, Fans Forced to Put on Masks

Posted on

The pause button was hit on a high school football game in Utah as one school’s athletic director forced fans to put on masks and social distance.
It happened Thursday night with Timpview visiting.

Station KUTV2 reports American Fork AD Jeremy Lewis stopped play and announced over the PA that play would not resume until everyone put on their masks and returned to their assigned seats.

American Fork went on to win 31-21.

Is this an example of an administrator overstepping his bounds or should he be applauded? Would you have complied?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top