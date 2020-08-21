Utah Hight School Game Stopped, Fans Forced to Put on Masks

The pause button was hit on a high school football game in Utah as one school’s athletic director forced fans to put on masks and social distance.
It happened Thursday night with Timpview visiting.
Timpview at American Fork, stopped for a few minutes. Fans told to mask up and socially distance. Game restarts and is scoreless in the second quarter. Watch live on KJZZ14 and KUTV. com. pic.twitter.com/O9rxdmvkPg
— David James (@DavidDJJames) August 21, 2020
Station KUTV2 reports American Fork AD Jeremy Lewis stopped play and announced over the PA that play would not resume until everyone put on their masks and returned to their assigned seats.
American Fork went on to win 31-21.
Is this an example of an administrator overstepping his bounds or should he be applauded? Would you have complied?
