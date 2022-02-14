Utah Presents – “Nassim”

Don’t miss UtahPresents groundbreaking play, “Nassim”, this March 1-5th at Kingsbury Hall!
Each night, a new actor joins playwright Nassim Soleimanpour on stage while the unseen script waits sealed in a box, including a performance March 4th from X96’s own Gina Barberi! Listen to Radio From Hell all week long to win tickets!
Tickets and details at Utahpresents.org
X96 will be giving away tickets to UtahPresents Nassim. Between the dates of 2/14-2/18 and 2/21-2/25 a code will be announced Monday-Friday between the hours of 6AM and 10AM. From these text entries, 10 total winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $50 and provided by Utah Presents. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Medias Contest Rules.
