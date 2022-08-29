Utah State Fair Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes the Utah State Fair this September 8th-18th at the Utah State Fair Park! Win tickets all week long with Todd Nuke’Em and late-nights with Nick Davis!

Bringing the fun every year to the Utah State Fairparks, you can get your fill on popcorn and funnel cake for another year of the Utah State Fair! Featuring live events, fresh food, and things to do for the whole family, you’ll be able to find something new every day you return to the Utah State Fair this September 8th through the 18th! If you’d like to go, either click on the link above to buy tickets or listen all week long to Todd Nuke’Em in the afternoons or to Nick Davis late at night for your chance to win tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark valid betweeen this September 8th-18th of 2022. Between the dates of 08/29-09/09 and between the hours of 6 AM-12AM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call-ins, up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above events. The prize value is $16 and provided by The Utah State Fair. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

