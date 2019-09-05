Vegetarians And Vegans Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke Says Study

Here’s one from the damned if you do, damned if you don’t file. While doctors have said switching to a plant-based diet can help ward off coronary heart disease, a new study says it could up your risk of a stroke. Writing in the British Medical Journal, researchers at Oxford University found that vegetarians and vegans had a 20 percent higher risk of a hemorrhagic stroke than meat-eaters. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when an artery causes bleeding in or around the brain. The cause, they believe, could be linked to herbivores having lower levels of circulating cholesterol and key vitamins like B12. I am sure you can get a pill for that though. And don’t forget fake meats!

Fish eaters and vegetarians had 13% and 22% lower rates of ischaemic heart disease than meat eaters, respectively. But vegetarians and vegans had a higher risk of stroke than meat eaters, concludes this new study @tammy_tong et al https://t.co/MjRsD7cEcn — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) September 4, 2019