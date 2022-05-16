Violent Femmes Soundcheck Party Ticket Giveaway

X96 Presents Violent Femmes LIVE at the Maverik Center on June 10th!
Join Violent Femmes and X96 for an exclusive, intimate soundcheck experience before the show! It’s our birthday, but we have gifts for YOU! In addition to passes to the soundcheck, you’ll also win tickets to the show and a Violent Femmes merch gift from the band!
Listen all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings and Todd Nuke ’em 2p-6p on your drive home for your chance to win your way into this exclusive experience! And get your tickets to the show HERE And don’t forget to join X96 and Todd Nuke ’em broadcasting LIVE at the X96 tailgate party in the parking lot before the show! Free cake! Giant rats! Yo-yos! Violent Femmes with special guests Soul Asylum and Deap Vally!
Violent Femmes Powered by STRONG VOLKSWAGEN
