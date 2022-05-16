Violent Femmes Soundcheck Party Ticket Giveaway

X96 Presents Violent Femmes LIVE at the Maverik Center on June 10th!

Join Violent Femmes and X96 for an exclusive, intimate soundcheck experience before the show! It’s our birthday, but we have gifts for YOU! In addition to passes to the soundcheck, you’ll also win tickets to the show and a Violent Femmes merch gift from the band!

Listen all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings and Todd Nuke ’em 2p-6p on your drive home for your chance to win your way into this exclusive experience! And get your tickets to the show HERE And don’t forget to join X96 and Todd Nuke ’em broadcasting LIVE at the X96 tailgate party in the parking lot before the show! Free cake! Giant rats! Yo-yos! Violent Femmes with special guests Soul Asylum and Deap Vally!

Check out more events on the X96 Events Page.

X96 will be giving away Violent Femmes at the Maverik Center Soundcheck Party prize packages. The prize includes Violent Femmes at the Maverik Center June 10th Tickets, entry to the Soundcheck with the band, and a Violent Femmes merch gift. Between the dates of 5/16-5/20 and between the hours of 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986 or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries or listener calls-ins, on or after 5/20/2022 up to 20 winners will be chosen to receive the above prize package. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. The prize value is $120 and is provided by the Maverik Center. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.