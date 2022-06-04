Violent Femmes Tailgate Party and Front Row Giveaway

X96 presents the Violent Femmes, live at the Maverik Center June 10th with special guests Soul Asylum and Deap Vally as part of our 30th birthday celebration! Listen to Todd Nuke ’em all week long starting Monday June 6th to win a pair of FRONT ROW PASSES to the Violent Femmes!

Catch Todd Nuke ’em and the whole X96 crew broadcasting LIVE at the Maverik Center day of show, June 10th, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM for a birthday bash! We’ll have food trucks, free birthday cake, games, giveaways, music, the Fear Factory Zombie Bus, and more! Wear your best 80s getup for your chance to win a ticket upgrade at the tailgate, we’ll send the best 80s dressed concert-goer straight to the front row!

X96 Will be giving away tickets to the Violent Femmes at The Maverik Center on June 10th. Between the dates of 6/6 and 6/10 between 2pm and 6pm during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. On or after 6/6/22, from these text entries, up to 4 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair each of Violent Femmes Front Row tickets. The prize value is $100 and is provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.