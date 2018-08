We played BAD BRAINS, FUGAZI, PENNYWISE, and BAD RELIGION This Week On SLCPUNX!

Be honest.. You missed it. But lucky you, I wrote down all the songs we played!

PENNYWISE – BRO HYMN

RANCID – FALL BACK DOWN

CATCH 22 – KEASBEY NIGHTS

BOUNCING SOULS – KATE IS GREAT

FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM

LESS THAN JAKE – THE GREAT AMERICAN SHARPSHOOTER

NOFX – BOB

BAD BRAINS – I AGAINST I

DROPKICK MURPHYS – SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON

BAD RELIGION – YOU

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – FAT RANDY

THE VANDALS – IT’S A FACT

ADAM AND THE ANTS – BEAT MY GUEST

AQUABATS – IDIOT BOX

MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES – SOMEDAY I SUPPOSE