Wendy’s Sneaks New Chicken Sandwich Onto Menu

No one expected a new chicken sandwich from Wendy’s and that could be because know had heard anything about a new chicken sandwich. The fast-food chain just debuted a new sandwich to its menu this week.

Replacing the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, the new Classic Chicken Sandwich is showing off a fried chicken filet that is supposed to be crispier and juicier. Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a toasted bun complete the sandwich.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich will sell for under $5. Customers can save $2 for a limited time if they use Wendy’s app.

Wendy’s new menu item is just the latest to enter the chicken sandwich game, which basically kicked off when Popeye’s chicken sandwich gained popularity last year.

Which fast food place do you think has the best chicken sandwich? What is your go-to at Wendy’s?