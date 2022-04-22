Contests

WET LEG TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 welcomes Wet Leg to The Depot, September 13th, 2022!  Starting Monday 4/25 Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Marci from 10-3 have your tickets!  Listen all week for your chance to win!

 

Tickets on sale now at Livenation.com!

 

X96 Will be giving away tickets to WET LEG September 13th, 2022 at The Depot.  Between the dates of 4/25-4/29 and from 6AM – 3PM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986, or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696.  From these entrants, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Prize value $60 and provided by Live Nation.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

