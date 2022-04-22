WET LEG TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 Will be giving away tickets to WET LEG September 13th, 2022 at The Depot. Between the dates of 4/25-4/29 and from 6AM – 3PM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986, or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these entrants, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $60 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.