Life

What Are The Best And Worst Airlines?

Posted on

A new ranking has named Delta the best of America’s major airlines – and Frontier the worst. The 2019 Airline Quality Rating listed Delta at #1, jumping up from #2 last year. Meanwhile, last year’s #1, Alaska Airlines, dropped all the way to #4 following their 2018 merger with Virgin America. Airlines were ranked on multiple criteria including “mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance, and involuntary denied boardings”. JetBlue and Southwest came in at No. 2 and 3, while Spirit, American, and Frontier rounded out the bottom 3.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top