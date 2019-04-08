What Are The Best And Worst Airlines?

A new ranking has named Delta the best of America’s major airlines – and Frontier the worst. The 2019 Airline Quality Rating listed Delta at #1, jumping up from #2 last year. Meanwhile, last year’s #1, Alaska Airlines, dropped all the way to #4 following their 2018 merger with Virgin America. Airlines were ranked on multiple criteria including “mishandled baggage, consumer complaints, on-time performance, and involuntary denied boardings”. JetBlue and Southwest came in at No. 2 and 3, while Spirit, American, and Frontier rounded out the bottom 3.

