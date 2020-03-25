Life

What Kind Of Payments Are Included In The Stimulus Bill?

Congress and the White House have reportedly agreed on a $2 trillion stimulus bill that includes direct payments to Americans. So what kind of payments can we expect? The bill includes payments of $1200 for single adults, $2400 for married couples, and $500 for each child under the age of 17. Everyone who earns less than $99,000 per year will qualify – about 90 percent of Americans. Those who earn more than $75,000 per year will see reduced payments. As for how soon the checks will be sent out, it could be anywhere from two to six weeks – likely faster for those who have filed their taxes electronically.

