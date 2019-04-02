Which Cities Have The Most Fast Food Restaurants

While some people might check out property values or walk scores before choosing a place to live, perhaps this measurement could also play a factor. ApartmentGuide took a look at the cities who can tout their high number of fast food franchises per capita, tallying up the number of Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Hardee’s, In-N-Out, KFC, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell and Wendy’s located there. Orlando comes up at number 1, with a restaurant per 1,058 people. Florida takes second and seventh places too with Miami and Tampa making the list. Residents in Cincinnati, St Louis, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Fort Wayne can also take pride in their large number of fast food establishments.

