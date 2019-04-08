Who’s The Best Artist For Road Tripping?

Gassing up the car and heading out across the fruited plain on a road trip soon? Better pack some tunes too. But which artists are best suited for blasting out of your speakers on the ride? In a nationwide survey taken by the Car Care Council, nearly one-quarter of respondents chose Bruce Springsteen. While the non-profit group’s executive director Rich White said he wasn’t surprised by the top pick, he notes, “As with cars, people like a wide variety of music, as evidenced by Keith Urban finishing second and Bruno Mars third in our survey.” Besides The Boss, Jimmy Buffett, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce also make great road trip music according to the results.

Mine would be none of those. Mine would be:

The White Stripes

The Strokes

Harry Nilsson

The Refreshments

Cake

Led Zeppelin

Chris Isaak

NoFX