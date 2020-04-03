Who’s The Best Video Game Athlete Of All Time?

With no live sports on TV, many of us are turning to video games to fill the void. So USA Today decided to go ahead and rank the best video game athletes of all time. #1 should be no surprise to anyone who owned an NES back in the day – it’s Bo Jackson, who dominated the 8-bit era in Tecmo Bowl and Tecmo Super Bowl. #2 was Mike Tyson from Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out, followed by the unstoppable Michael Vick in Madden 04. Other video game greats include Allen Iverson in NBA 2K3, Tiger Woods in Tiger Woods PGA Tour, and Jeremy Roenick in NHL 94. And of course, who could forget the greatness of Donkey Kong in Mario Tennis 64?

Bo Jackson is easily the greatest video game athlete of all time https://t.co/GAqrCCMQOL pic.twitter.com/g3zTzp6knE — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 3, 2020

