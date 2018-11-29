Why Are Starbucks Menus Shrinking?

You may have noticed the lack of items on the Starbucks menu. It’s not that they don’t have your favorite drink anymore. The move is all about making things easier. The changes started happening in the spring. You’ll only see about 12 drink items on the menu board with the price and calorie count for a Grande size. A Starbucks spokesperson told The Huffington Post the move was made to “simplify the ordering experience for our customers.”

Most regular customers will still order their specialized drinks. An editor for Barista magazine said a casual Starbucks visitor most likely appreciates the scaled back menu. Too many choices make a menu “daunting.”