Why Is Google Threatening To Shut Down In Australia?

Google is threatening to pull its search engine from Australia over a controversial new law.

The country is trying to pass a code that would require tech companies to share revenues with news outlets – many of which say they’re losing money because companies like Google and Facebook profit off their content while keeping the advertising money for themselves.

Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia if new law goes into effect https://t.co/oGJI5gKgKK pic.twitter.com/xoM9b2SPOc — The Verge (@verge) January 22, 2021

But Google says forcing companies to pay for links would “be like requiring the telephone directory to pay businesses to be able to include them.”

In response, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “We don’t respond to threats”.

Do companies like Facebook and Google have too much power over their audience? Are they unfairly profiting off other peoples’ content?