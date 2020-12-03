Wife Makes Man Sell PS5 After He Lies About it Being an Air Purifier

Mental note: don’t lie to your spouse.

A Taiwanese man who was lucky enough to score a Playstation 5, is now mourning its loss and is likely in hot water with his wife.

A man arranged to meet up with a seller to get his hands on a PS5. The seller he talked to on the phone was a woman. The person who actually brought the system was a man.

A Taiwanese man was lucky enough to score the newest Playstation 5, but his time with the device was short-lived because his wife sold the console when she found out it wasn’t an air purifier like he’d told her. https://t.co/fYJcvH4xMQ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) December 3, 2020

The seller explained to the buyer that his wife was making him sell the PS5 after he lied to her and told her it was an air purifier. They do kind of look alike, but…

