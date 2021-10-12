Wildlife Officers Help Elk That’s Had A Tire Around Its Neck For Two Years

Wildlife officers in Colorado have finally freed an elk that’s been carrying around a tire for the last two years.

The 4-year-old bull elk was first spotted in 2019, with a rubber tire around its neck. It’s since shown up on trail cameras, but officers were never able to get close to the animal.

But over the weekend, they were finally able to track down the elk, tranquilize it, and remove the tire – which was filled with debris and weighed a total of 35 pounds.

Wildlife officers complete two-year quest to remove tyre from elk's neck https://t.co/nKbQ2ZMQPN — ABC News (@abcnews) October 12, 2021

Once the tire was removed, the elk was back on its feet “within a matter of minutes”, officers say.

The saga of the bull elk with a tire around its neck is over. Thanks to the residents just south of Pine Junction on CR 126 for reporting its location, wildlife officers were able to free it of that tire Saturday. Story: https://t.co/WHfkfPuAck 📸's courtesy of Pat Hemstreet pic.twitter.com/OcnceuZrpk — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 11, 2021

