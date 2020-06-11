Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Star In “Eurovision” Trailer

The team from Wedding Crashers tries to make us laugh again. This time, Will Ferrell and Rachael McAdams will sing their hearts out. The trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was released on Thursday.

In the preview, we see Ferrell and McAdams reach their dream of competing in the yearly Eurovision singing contest. Pierce Brosnan plays a very judgemental father who doesn’ think his son (Ferrell) has amounted to anything in his life.

The bad costumes and even more over the top songs will take the stage as Eurovision hits Netflix on June 26th.