William Shatner Going Into Space With Blue Origin

William Shatner is going into space-the irony.

Yes, he is going aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket Ship.

The 90-year-old actor is said to be part of the second crew to take space flight.

He would be the oldest person ever to be launched into space.

William Shatner's going to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship.

The flight is scheduled for October and is said to be a 15-minute civilian flight.

