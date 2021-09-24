William Shatner Going Into Space With Blue Origin

William Shatner is going into space-the irony.
Yes, he is going aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket Ship.
The 90-year-old actor is said to be part of the second crew to take space flight.
He would be the oldest person ever to be launched into space.
William Shatner's going to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship. https://t.co/QsHRbGPeg3
— TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2021
The flight is scheduled for October and is said to be a 15-minute civilian flight.
If you had the opportunity to go into space for a 15-minute flight, would you go?
