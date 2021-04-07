William Shatner Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Here’s a headline you weren’t expecting to hear today – William Shatner has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

How did Captain Kirk end up being honored by WWE? Well, he’s appeared twice on Monday Night Raw and narrated the 2015 documentary series WWE Breaking Ground. He’s also good friends with wrestling legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.

On Tuesday, Shatner and legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne were inducted into the Hall’s ‘celebrity wing’ – which includes stars like Snoop Dogg, Drew Carey, Kid Rock, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Ozzy Osbourne and William Shatner will be inducted into the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame. https://t.co/pWpfs2h7QL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, WWE is getting ready for the two-night Wrestlemania 37 this weekend.

