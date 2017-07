Jon Smith is taking over Sunday nights with an hour of the best in Punk, Ska, and Hardcore both new and old starting at 10:00pm on SLC PUNX!

Listen this week at 10:00pm for your chance to win tickets to see DESCENDENTS with special guests The Bronx and Endless Struggle at The Complex on Friday, July 21st!

Tickets are on-sale now at TheComplexSLC.com.