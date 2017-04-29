Win Flogging Molly tix!

X96 welcomes FLOGGING MOLLY on Friday, May 12th at The Complex!

Tickets are on-sale now at TicketFly.com.

Listen all week long for X96 to announce a keyword to text to 33986 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see FLOGGING MOLLY on May 12th.

These are the specific contest rules for “FLOGGING MOLLY 05/12/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/01/17 – 05/05/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to FLOGGING MOLLY on May 12th, 2017 at The Complex in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometime between 11:00am and 11:00pm weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $60.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.