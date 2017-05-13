Win Imagine Dragons tix!

X96 is proud to welcome the IMAGINE DRAGONS: Evolve Tour to USANA Amphitheatre with special guests Grouplove and K.Flay on October 13th!

Tickets are on-sale at 10:00am on Friday, May 19th at all Smiths Tix locations, and SmithsTix.com.

Only X96 listeners can purchase their tickets early on Thursday, May 18th. Click HERE, and use password “DEMONS”.

Listen at 9-2-5 to for the keyword to text to 33986. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll win two tickets to see IMAGINE DRAGONS at USANA before you can even buy them!

These are the specific contest rules for “IMAGINE DRAGONS 10/13/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/15/17 – 05/19/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to Imagine Dragons at USANA Ampitheatre on October 13th, 2017 by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited shortly after 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call by a member of the promotions department. One winner will be selected by being the 96th texter to win per keyword. If less there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. The prize must be picked up within 30 days of winning or by 5pm day of event, whichever comes first. If the prize is not picked up within that time frame it will be released back to the X96 Promotions Department. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up on time. Prize is valued at approximately $80 ($40/ticket), and is provided by United Concerts.