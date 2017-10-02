Win Nightmare on 13th tix!

X96 has your chance to win

Named one of the best haunted houses in the nation by the Travel Channel, USA Today, and Buzzfeed. Nightmare on 13th has been scaring guests for 28 years. Nightmare on 13th has been well known for constantly changing the haunted house with realistic sets and over the top special effects. This year is NO EXCEPTION… New and improved Courtyard, Sleepy Hollow, and Dark Harvest!

Come see why Nightmare on 13th was named one of the best haunted houses in the nation!

www.NightmareOn13th.com

300 West 1300 South

Salt Lake City, UT

Use promo code “X96” to purchase discounted tickets online at NightmareOn13th.com

We’ll announce a different keyword during Jon Smith, and Todd Nuke’Em show every day this week.

Text the keyword announced to 33986 to qualify and if you’re the 96th text with the correct keyword, YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “NIGHTMARE ON 13TH – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 10/02/17 – 10/13/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to the Nightmare On 13th Haunted House valid during the 2017 Season by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited on-air. Participants are limited to 3 attempts per keyword. The 96th text with the correct keyword when solicited will be chosen as the winner. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text message or phone call. Winner will be asked to provide their Full Name, Date of Birth, Zip Code, and Email Address in order to claim the prize. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $50.00. Prize is provided by Nightmare On 13th.