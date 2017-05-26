Win Ogden Twilight Concert Series tix!

X96 is proud to present the Ogden Twilight Concert Series returning to the Ogden Amphitheater on Thursday evenings throughout June!

Featuring Oh Land, Wild Belle, OK GO, Dan Deacon, Louis The Child & TroyBoi, The Shins, Pure Bathing Culture, Miike Snow, Klangstof, and more!

Your Ogden Twilight ticket is your UTA Pass for the night! Get the full line-up & purchase tickets at OgdenTwilight.com.

Listen weekdays throughout June for the keyword to text to 33986 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show! Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll win tickets to that week’s show.

These are the specific contest rules for “OGDEN TWILIGHT 2017 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/26/17 – 06/29/17. Listeners can enter to win (4) tickets to OGDEN TWILIGHT happening throughout June at the Ogden Amphitheatre in Ogden by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited sometime between 7:00am and 11:00pm. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after February 27th, 2017 at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $40.00. Prize is provided by Ogden Twilight.