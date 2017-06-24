Win Salt Lake Gaming Con tix!

X96 welcomes the annual SALT LAKE GAMING CON back to the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy, July 7th and 8th.

Featuring two days packed full of video games, tabletop games, tournaments, gaming celebrities, nightlife, and cosplay. Interact with vendors, major game developers, and more than 25,000 fellow gamers from around the state.

Get all the details and purchase your multi-day tickets now at SaltLakeGamingCon.com.

These are the specific contest rules for “SALT LAKE GAMING CON 2017 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 06/26/17 – 06/30/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to SALT LAKE GAMING CON on July 7th and 8th, 2017 at the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 6:00am and 11:30pm on weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Message and date rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $50.00. Prize is provided by SALT LAKE GAMING CON.