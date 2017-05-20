Win Starset tix!

X96 welcomes STARSET to The Complex on Wednesday, June 7th!
Tickets are on-sale now at TheComplexSLC.com.
Listen every night this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see STARSET at The Complex on June 7th from Corey O’Brien!
These are the specific contest rules for “STARSET 06/07/17 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/22/17 – 05/26/17. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to STARSET on June 7th, 2017 at The Complex in Salt Lake City by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 7:00pm and 11:00pm on weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Message and date rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $60.00. Prize is provided by The Complex.
