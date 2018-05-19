Win tickets to BØRNS

X96 welcomes
BØRNS
Monday, October 15th to The Depot
Purchase your tickets now at all Smiths Tix locations,
SmithsTix.com or The Depot box office
Jon Smith has your chance to win a pair of tickets every afternoon his week on X96! Listen for the keyword to text to 33986 and be the 96th text with the correct keyword to win a pair of tickets to see BØRNS this October from X96!
19
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.