Win Tickets to Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats from X96!

The Deer Valley Concert Series presents Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on Friday, August 20th at the Snow Park Amphitheater at Deer Valley.
X96 is giving away tickets all week long. Listen to Radio From Hell all this week for your chance to win tickets!
Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 17th at deervalley.com.
Contest Rules: from 5/25/21 to 5/28/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to Daniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on August 20th, 2021 at Deer Valley. From 5/25/21 to 5/28/21 between the hours of 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM up to (5) callers to 877-602-9696 will be selected at random to receive (2) tickets to the above show as instructed by the On-Air Talent. Prize values at $100 each and provided by Broadway Media. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
