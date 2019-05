BLINK 182 W/ LIL WAYNE

September 2nd at USANA Amphitheater

X96 welcomes Blink 182 & Lil Wayne to USANA on September 2nd! Tickets are on sale now at Smithstix.com BUT X96 has your chance to win a pair of tickets all week to this AWESOME Labor Day show!

You can ALSO enter below for another chance to win!