Win Tickets to see Cinders LIVE!

X96 welcomes Cinders to Kilby Court on September 28th! Purchase your tickets now at Ticketfly.com. You can win tickets here all week long on Facebook!



THESE ARE THE SPECIFIC CONTEST RULES FOR “WIN TICKETS TO CINDERS!” FACEBOOK CONTEST. PARTICIPANTS MUST ENTER ON FACEBOOK.COM, PARTICIPANTS MUST FOLLOW THESE STEPS IN ORDER TO QUALIFY: LIKE X96 ON FACEBOOK, LIKE THE POST AND COMMENT NAME OF 3 OTHER PEOPLE ON THE POST. CONTEST BEGINS ON 07/29/19 AND CLOSES 08/02/19 AT 5PM MST. WINNERS WILL BE CONTACTED BY DM WITHIN ONE DAY OF CONTEST ENDING. YOU MUST BE FOLLOWING X96 ON FACEBOOK TO BE ABLE TO BE CONTACTED ABOUT WINNING. OPEN TO UTAH RESIDENTS 13 AND OLDER. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. THIS PROMOTION IS NOT SPONSORED OR ENDORSED BY FACEBOOK IN ANY WAY. APPLE AND GOOGLE ARE NOT SPONSORS OR ARE IN ANY WAY AFFILIATED WITH ANY BROADWAY MEDIA CONTESTS OR SWEEPSTAKES. ENTRANTS AGREE TO RELEASE FACEBOOK FROM ANY RESPONSIBILITY ASSOCIATED WITH THIS PROMOTION. PRIZE IS PROVIDED BY MAC.