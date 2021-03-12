The Rocky Mountain Gun Show is back on March 20th and 21st at the Davis Conference Center!

Todd Nukem has your tickets in the afternoons all week long! More show details at RockyMountainGunShow.com.

“Rocky Mountain Gun Shows offers something for every outdoor adventurer, gun enthusiast, and hunter. We have weapons of every kind and the largest assortment of ammo around!” – Rocky Mountain Gun Show

The “Win Tickets to the Rocky Mountain Gun Show!” runs from 3/15/21 through 3/21/21 at 4 pm. Listeners can enter to win by listening to X96 weekday afternoons during the time contest run dates for the keyword to text into 33986. Each day, one winner will be drawn to win at random 2 tickets the Rocky Mountain Gun Show provided by the Rocky Mountain Gun Show with a value of $20. Message & data rates may apply. PARTICIPANTS MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S GENERAL CONTEST RULES.