Win Tickets to the Utah Grizzlies Game!

Utah Grizzlies vs Rapid City Rush
February 17th at The Maverick Center
X96 welcomes The UTAH GRIZZLIES as they take on Rapid City Rush on Monday (Feb 17th)! This is a DC Comics Night so make sure you can wear your best DC Comic Outfit! Kerry Jackson will also be Emceeing the intermission festivities! Purchase your tickets now but Enter Below for your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets!
Get Your Tickets HERE!
