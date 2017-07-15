Win Twilight Concert Series 2017 tix!

X96 is proud to be a part of the TWILIGHT CONCERT SERIES happening Thursday nights now through August 31st at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City.
07/20 LITTLE DRAGON
07/27 KURT VILE AND THE VIOLATORS
08/03 KAMASI WASHINGTON
08/10 SOLANGE
08/17 CAT POWER
08/24 ANDREW BIRD
08/31 THE ROOTS
Tickets are only $5 at the gate or purchase them online at TwilightConcerts.com. VIP options and season ticket options are available.
Listen all week long for your chance to win tickets all week long from X96! Enter to win VIP tickets to this week’s show BELOW.
