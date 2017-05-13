Win Utah Pride Festival 2017 tix!

X96 is proud to be a part of the UTAH PRIDE FESTIVAL happening June 2nd – 4th in downtown Salt Lake City, celebrating their 42nd annual festival, Pride Elevated!

Purchase your tickets now at UtahPrideCenter.org and celebrate your community with X96 this June!

Listen to Radio From Hell every morning for the keyword to text to 33986 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to UTAH PRIDE FESTIVAL !

Then don’t miss your chance to party with X96’s DJ Jarvicious on the Dance Stage on Saturday, June 3rd.

2017 is Pride Elevated! Come together to celebrate life, love, and pride at the annual Utah Pride Festival: June 2nd through June 4th.

This year’s celebration will feature bigger venues, bigger events, and BIG FREEDIA! All proceeds support the Utah Pride Center – creating a safe space and providing life-saving services to Utah’s LGBT community.

Your support is more important now than ever. Don’t miss the Utah Pride Festival, Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th, with the parade on Sunday. Details and tickets available online at utahpridecenter.org.

These are the specific contest rules for “UTAH PRIDE FESTIVAL 2017 Advanced Screening – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/15/17 – 05/26/17. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to the UTAH PRIDE FESTIVAL 2017 by listening for the keyword to text to 33986 announced between 6:00am and 10:00am weekdays. Participants are limited to 3 attempts per keyword. The 96th text to 33986 with the correct keyword for that hour will be selected as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries at the end of each keyword’s hour, the most recent text will be selected as the winner. The winner will be notified by text by a member of the promotions department and will be required to reply with their Full Name, Email Address, Date of Birth, and Zip Code to be eligible to claim their prize. The winner will be responsible for claiming their tickets at the Broadway Media office (50 West 300 South suite 200 in Salt Lake City, Utah) during business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm) before the screening. No consolation prizes will be given if the winner does not attend the advanced screening or claim their tickets within business hours. Prize is valued at approximately $120.00 and is provided by Utah Pride Center.